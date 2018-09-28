Just across the page from a story headlined “Kavanaugh says he’s set to fight for ‘good name’,” sits the product of Ashley Horvat’s work over the last week. In Tuesday’s edition of USA TODAY, a full-page advertisement with a field of hundreds of names next to bold text: “We believed Dr. Anita Hill in 1991 and we believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford now.”

The parallels of the two scenarios, separated by 27 years, are striking to Horvat, who launched a GoFundMe campaign last week to buy an advertisement in support of Blasey Ford.

Ford has alleged sexual misconduct by President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, when she and Kavanaugh were in high school.

"I’m just tired of women being diminished in their opinions or their stories or whatever the case may be," said Horvat, of Bainbridge Island.

Horvat launched the fundraiser in hopes of echoing a full-page New York Times ad purchased by 1,600 African-American women in 1991 opposing Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and supporting Anita Hill, who had alleged that Thomas had sexually harassed her when they worked together.

Horvat's campaign took off and quickly raised $25,000 for the full-age ad, which professes support for Blasey Ford and calls for further investigation into Kavanaugh.

“It’s time our instinct is to believe women and men who come out as survivors of sexual abuse,” Horvat said, reading from the ad. “It’s time to begin an era where the first answer is always, ‘We believe her.’ Women are strong and it should always be our choice to decide not just what to do with our bodies, but also our voice and power."

“Stop saying ‘boys will be boys,’ but instead, ‘boys will be held accountable for their actions’,” she said.

The campaign has continued to grow: As of Wednesday, it had attracted just more than 1,400 supporters, who had given more than $45,000. Horvat said the campaign will pay for similar advertisements in smaller newspapers around the country – in Alabama, North Carolina, Ohio, Florida – and she said she is eyeing another larger advertisement, in the New York Times.

Ashley Horvat looks over the ad that she put in USA TODAY supporting Dr. Christine Blasey Ford - the first woman to claim she was assaulted by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh - at Fay Bainbridge Park. (Photo: MEEGAN M. REID / KITSAP SUN)

Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied all allegations of sexual misconduct brought against him by three women.

The first report came from Blasey Ford, who alleged that at a party in 1982 Kavanaugh climbed on top of her, groped her, attempted to pull off her clothes and put his hand over her mouth to silence her. The two are set to testify about the accusations in a much-anticipated hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

In Kavanaugh's prepared testimony for that hearing, released by the Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, Kavanaugh called the list of allegations leveled against him "last-minute smears, pure and simple."

"I never had any sexual or physical encounter of any kind with Dr. Ford," he said. "I am not questioning that Dr. Ford may have been sexually assaulted by some person in some place at some time. But I have never done that to her or to anyone. I am innocent of this charge."

Ricann Bock, a Bainbridge woman who donated to Horvat’s campaign, said she was proud to stand in solidarity with others who were supporting it.

“I feel like in general women who stand up and who have been sexually abused in one way or another have difficulty standing up and speaking out,” Bock said. “In this case, with Judge Kavanaugh and the whole hearing process, I really feel like the Republican senators on the Judiciary Committee are trying to sweep this under the rug and make it seem like it’s not important, like women are not important, like these issues don’t count. I wanted to be part of a group making a public statement about that.”

Horvat said she’ll be watching Thursday’s hearing with the advertisement she pushed for close in her mind. She said she’s hoping to see its message continue beyond this particular GoFundMe campaign and is looking for partners who might make that happen.

“Maybe in 27 years we’ll be a lot further than we are now, but hopefully in 27 years when a young girl or a young boy finds out about this (campaign) maybe they will be heartened to see progress versus someone in our particular circumstance that is living in a time that’s extremely uncertain,” Horvat said. “That would be my hope.”

