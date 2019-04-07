The City of Bellevue has closed the swimming areas at two beaches due to high levels of bacteria found in the water.

Newcastle Beach Park and Enatai Park are the fourth and fifth beaches to close for swimmers in King County this week.

Earlier, it was announced that Gene Coulon, Hidden Lake and Idylwood Beach were closed to swimmers for bacteria or algae.

The boathouse at Enatai will also be closed until the beach re-opens. Boaters can use the boathouse at Meydenbauer Bay Park.

Beachgoers in Bellevue can head to Meydenbauer Bay Park and Chism and Clyde beach parks for swimming. Lifeguards are now stationed at all three beaches.

The parks at Newcastle Beach and Enatai are still open for playground and picnic use.

The areas closed for swimming will be re-opened when testing indicates that the bacteria has returned to a low-risk level.

