They've quit playing games with your heart. The Backstreet Boys are back and bringing their tour to Everett.

The band announced a stop in Washington on their world tour for DNA, a new album coming out January 25.

The concert is scheduled for Monday, July 29 at 8 p.m. at the Angel Of The Winds Arena in Everett.

Tickets start at $45 and go on sale Wednesday, November 14 at the arena box office and online here or by calling 866-332-8499.

