Twice in two days, airplanes were damaged in ground-collision incidents at two different airports in California.

The first incident occurred in Salt Lake City Tuesday night. Around 9:30 p.m., two airplanes clipped wings. Then, Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. in San Francisco, a plane clipped the side of a terminal, damaging its right wing.

Right now, Boeing is testing a new anti-collision radar and camera system in Glasgow, Montana.

WATCH: Boeing tests innovative ground collision avoidance tech

In Glasgow, a former Air Force base is now the center of Boeing's initiative to create new technologies in collision avoidance.

KING 5 was on board for a test of a new radar and camera system meant to help pilots detect dangers on the ground that may be out of their point of view, particularly at night or in severe weather conditions. It's called the Surface Operations Collision Avoidance System (SOCAS).

