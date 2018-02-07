Back Of The Class is a multi-part, on-going investigation into the state of special education in Washington.

KING 5's Susannah Frame and Taylor Mirfendereski expose the reasons why Washington lags behind much of the country in serving one of our most vulnerable populations: students with disabilities.

Part 1: Funding Crisis

Noah Lopez-Legg should — and has the right under state and federal law — to be in kindergarten right now with a free education tailored to his special needs. Instead, the 6-year-old boy with autism fell victim to an underfunded and outdated state special education system that has ultimately put his educational future in limbo.

Read the full story.

Noah Legg-Lopez, a 6-year-old non-verbal autistic boy, watches a video on his iPad during a car ride to his Kirkland therapy center on April 4, 2018. (Photo: Taylor Mirfendereski | KING 5)

Part 2: Inclusion Failures

At home, Sam Clayton is an avid reader, a swimmer, a ukulele player and a drummer. But his parents worry he's just "the disabled kid" at school. Thousands of Washington kids like him are segregated and denied their legal right to learn around their peers.

Read the full story.

Sam Clayton, a 13-year-old with Down syndrome, poses for a photo on the porch of his Federal Way home on April 5, 2018. (Photo: Taylor Mirfendereski | KING 5)

Part 3: An Inclusive Model

Washington has one of the worst track records when it comes to excluding kids with special needs from general education classes. But in Oregon, one district is including all students with disabilities in regular classes.

Read the full story.

Nate Paskins, a 9-year-old with Down syndrome, looks at the camera as a fellow classmate reads to him in class at Strafford Primary School in West Linn, Oregon.

Part 4: Dyslexia Intervention

Twins Ryan and Jake Vandell couldn’t write their own names at the start of second grade. Jake could read just five words. Ryan could read two.

And thousands of other Washington students with dyslexia are failing in class because their schools won’t provide the proper help.

Read the full story.

Ryan (left) and Jake Vandell sit together in the library at Hamlin Robinson School in Seattle on June 1, 2018. The 11-year-old Sammamish twins have dyslexia. (Photo: Taylor Mirfendereski | KING 5)

