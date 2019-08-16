TUKWILA, Wash. — A head-on crash Monday that took the life of a young mother has shaken her Tukwila community, but it's her young child who survived that's keeping a glimmer of hope alive.

“Right now it’s just all about the baby. The baby is alive and well. He’s doing well, it’s just all about taking care of him,” said Bryan Uribe-Beltran, 16.

From a hospital room inside Harborview Medical Center, there is a smile on little Mateo Uribe's face.

The 1-year-old and his mother Amairani Uribe-Beltran were in a car on Tukwilla International Blvd., near where Highway 99 connects to 599 when another car crossed the centerline and hit them head-on, according to Tukwila police.

Three others were injured in the crash.

“It was heartbreaking, especially for my parents but I gotta still stay strong and be there, I gotta be the strong one,” said Bryan, who is Amairani's little brother, and has assumed the role of family spokesperson.

He said his sister wanted to be a police officer and lived a life of service.

The young mom worked for the Parks and Rec Department, volunteered for the Tukwila Fire Department and served as the Chief of Police for the Police Department's Explorer program.



“That’s just her personality you know, she always wanted to help – just wanted to see people smile and she accomplished that,” Bryan said.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the Tukwila Police Department said it's mourning the loss of one of their own. A woman they said, "dedicated countless hours to bettering the lives of others and supporting the Tukwila community."

A candlelight vigil that’s open to all members of the community will be held at the Tukwila Community Center Friday at 6:00 p.m.

A Go Fund Me has been established to help pay for expenses associated with little Mateo's care and other needs of the family.