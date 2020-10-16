Baby kangaroo captured in Monroe is improving at local animal hospital

A Monroe police spokesperson said Friday that the kangaroo, known as Jack, is improving at a farm in Fall City. However, he is still not out of the woods yet.

MONROE, Wash. -- An eight month old kangaroo that escaped from its home in Monroe last week and had to be taken to an animal hospital is improving.

Jack escaped from his home in the early morning hours on Oct. 6. Several neighbors went on a frantic search for him, and eventually found him in a woman's carport. His owner showed up as police were capturing him and said she had just gotten him the day before from a breeder in Arlington.

He was taken to the animal hospital in Fall City, due to high levels of stress, which can kill young kangaroos.

Monroe police said the case has been sent to the Snohomish County Prosecutor's Office to determine if they will pursue charges against the owner.

It is legal to have a pet kangaroo in Washington state, with the proper permit, but not in the city limits of Monroe, police said. Monroe's Municipal Code states, "It is unlawful for any person to bring into the city, or to possess or maintain within the city, an exotic animal."

The crime is a gross misdemeanor, police said.