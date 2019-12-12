SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video was published in December 2019.

This holiday season, online shopping sales are expected to surpass brick and mortar sales, according to a report from Wells Fargo.

As more packages being delivered to doorsteps with consumers buying online, package thefts are becoming a bigger issue.

The Seattle-Tacoma area is the fifth-worst metropolitan area when it comes to porch pirates, which is why police are being extra vigilant and asking residents to do their part this holiday season.

Authorities are beefing up patrols as they try to deter thefts and catch thieves stealing packages off doorsteps.

Here are some things you can do to make your holiday season a bit smoother:

Preventing package thefts

Have your packages delivered to your work, a neighbor, or friend's home where someone can receive them.

Have your package held at your local post office, UPS, or FedEx store for pickup.

Use Amazon lockers available at secure locations.

Request packages to be placed out of sight.

Take advantage of "ship to store" options

Request signature confirmation upon delivery

Install a camera surveillance system on your front porch to help catch a suspect, if a theft occurs.

What to do if your package was stolen

If your package is stolen, do a thorough search. Could it be on the back porch? Behind a pot? Delivered to an old address, or a neighbor?

Check if there was an attempted delivery notice, which means the package is still in the hands of the shipping carrier. If you still have no luck, locate the tracking number on the shipping confirmation email or on the website. There should be detailed tracking information that shows each step the package took on its journey.

If delivery was confirmed and the package is nowhere to be found, reach out to the retailer's customer service to file a missing package report.

Local police departments recommend filing theft reports as well. Do not call 911 to file a report-- call your local police department instead.

Contact the seller. Company policies vary, but a simple phone call is sometimes all it takes to get a replacement shipped ASAP.

Meeting face-to-face for online transactions

Earlier in Dec., a man was shot in West Seattle when he was meeting up with the suspect to exchange an item that he was selling online.

If you're meeting up with someone in person to exchange a product:

Meet up in daylight, in a public setting.

Let a friend know where you're going, when you will be there and the name of the person you are meeting with.

Don't ask the person to meet you in your car.

Agree to meet up at a designated safe trade spot, like a police station.

Don't give out personal information like a phone number or address. Use in-app messaging if you're selling/buying over Facebook, OfferUp, Craigslist or other sites.

