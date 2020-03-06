Mercer Island teen launches website to track US protests | GeekWire

Avi Schiffmann created a website to help track coronavirus cases around the world. Now, he's developed one to help people find peaceful protests across the country.

Avi Schiffmann, the Mercer Island high school student who gained an international following with a website he built to track the coronavirus pandemic, has launched a new site with information about protests currently happening across the United States.

2020protests.com was built in response to the wave of civil unrest that has swept the nation in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.