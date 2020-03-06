Mercer Island teen launches website to track US protests | GeekWire

Avi Schiffmann, the Mercer Island high school student who gained an international following with a website he built to track the coronavirus pandemic, has launched a new site with information about protests currently happening across the United States.
2020protests.com was built in response to the wave of civil unrest that has swept the nation in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.
The site contains a clickable list of every U.S. state plus Washington, D.C., and each link provides details about protest locations, cities where the National Guard has been deployed, curfew times, social media addresses, and resources for donating to such causes as the Official George Floyd Memorial Fund, black-owned businesses, bail funds, and various petitions.