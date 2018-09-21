The last week of Summer 2018 brought a cool-down to Puget Sound. We had below-normal temperatures to close out the season.

The first fall-like storm of the year actually arrived before the autumn equinox, bringing with it rain showers that will linger into Saturday.

This weekend will feel like fall with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

But after the weekend, the first full week of autumn warms up again. A slice of summer will return as temperatures may soar to the upper 70s.

The long-range outlook keeps us above normal for temperatures with below-normal rainfall for October. El Nino still plans to make an appearance in the winter, which will likely keep major storm tracks to our south.

There’s a 70 percent chance of an El Nino winter, according to the Climate Prediction Center. Evidence of El Nino has been building in the central Pacific Ocean, as a long strand of warmer-than-normal water builds across the equator.

We should probably get used to this warmer pattern for the months ahead.

