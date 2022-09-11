Yakima authorities searching for missing 4-year-old

Lucian, 4, was last seen around 7:15 p.m. Saturday near the play area at Sarg Hubbard Park, according to the Yakima Police Department.

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a 4-year-old boy who went missing Saturday.

4-year-old Lucian was last seen around 7:15 p.m. near the play area at Sarg Hubbard Park, according to the Yakima Police Department.

Lucian was reportedly last wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt with a shark on it.

Yakima police said drones and search dogs have been deployed as part of the search effort. The Spokane County Sheriff's Department has also deployed a helicopter to aid in the search.

The Yakima County Search and Rescue has taken over the search operation.

Yakima police ask anyone with information to call 911

