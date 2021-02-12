Authorities investigate threats at several western Washington schools

SEATTLE — School safety concerns are high after this week's shooting tragedy in Michigan.
Authorities and school officials in western Washington responded to threats at several schools in the region this week.
Bothell High School was closed Thursday after threatening graffiti was found on campus, followed by "threats of concern" on social media.
Ferndale High School was locked down Thursday after a "report was made based on a Snapchat video of a student displaying the weapon in a campus bathroom." The student turned himself and the weapon was found to be a BB gun.
In the Mukilteo School District, a student is suspected of making threats against several schools.
Investigators do not believe these threats are related – but they all generated a serious response by the school districts and law enforcement.
The Mukilteo district credits quick action by parents and educators after threats emerged.
“We’re super grateful that people reported this right away... so that we have a chance to investigate,” said Diane Bradford, a spokesperson for the Mukilteo School District.
Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, several people called 911 concerned over an anonymous social media post calling for violence at Voyager and Explorer Middle schools and Mariner High School.
Overnight, the sheriff’s office Major Crimes Unit and detectives began working the case and made an arrest. A 14-year-old could face six felony charges.
“I believe that the individual did indicate that they had no intention to carry this out. However, these things are taken very seriously, joke or not, and students will be held accountable when these things occur,” said Courtney O’Keefe, a spokesperson for the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.
The Northshore School District is dealing with a similar situation. Bothell High School was closed to in-person learning Thursday after an anonymous threat was made. Law enforcement reiterates the threats appear unrelated.
“If they see something, or if they think it might be funny to try and cancel school or any of those thoughts, they might have to share something that is threatening about school. We just want our students to understand how serious that is and there’s real consequences for doing that,” Bradford said.
The 14-year-old has not been charged, but faces the possibility of six felonies. The former student remains in custody and is expected to see a judge Friday.