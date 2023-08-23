Authorities seek public's help locating missing hiker near North Bend

20-year-old Mohamed E. Ibrahim's last known location was in the Little Si Hiking area on Aug. 20.

NORTH BEND, Wash. — Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a missing man whose last known location was in the Little Si hiking area near North Bend.

Mohamed E. Ibrahim, 20, was last seen on Aug. 15 and reported missing to the Bellevue Police Department after failing to return to his home in Snoqualmie.

The Snoqualmie Police Department said Ibrahim was reportedly going to attend a club meeting at Bellevue College but instead attended virtually while hiking in the Little Si area.

The King County Sheriff's Office did not find Ibrahim after an aerial search Friday in the North Bend area.

Authorities said cellphone data showed Ibrahim's phone was near the Snoqualmie Valley Trail in the I-90 milepost 32 area before the battery died.

Ibrahim is described as 6-feet-1 and weighing approximately 155 pounds. He has brown hair, and brown eyes, is clean-shaven, and has scars on his eyebrows. He was last seen possibly wearing a green hoodie, gray pants, and dark-colored shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Snoqualmie Police Dept. at 425-888-3333.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

