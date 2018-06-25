A teenager from Auburn, Washington earned first place in the PowerPoint competition at the 2018 Microsoft Office Specialist U.S. National Championships.

17-year-old Linh Nguyen attends Mountainview High School in Auburn, where she would stay after school to hone her PowerPoint skills.

The Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship, operated by tech certification company Certiport, is held annually to test students — ages 13 to 22 — on their skills in Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Students can compete in those three applications in either the 2013 or 2016 versions. In the competition, students were given a printed version of a project and asked to recreate it using their knowledge and skill of their particular program. Judges then take into account the accuracy of the students’ work and time it takes them to finish the project.

Nguyen emerged from a field of about 150 finalists as one of six national champions in different versions of Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint. She was the only female winner of the national competition this year. She hopes her victory will encourage others to take part.

Nguyen, who moved to the U.S. three years ago from Vietnam, initially considered competing in Microsoft Word, but was concerned that she might not be fast enough in the typing portion because English isn’t her first language. So she went with PowerPoint — leveraging her skills in creating and managing presentations, inserting and formatting charts, and applying transitions and animations.

