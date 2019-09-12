AUBURN, Wash. — A teacher in Auburn is on administrative leave after school district staff say they saw a video of the teacher allegedly trying to have an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old boy.

The alleged incident happened at a Walmart in Houston, Texas in July, according to Auburn police.

The Auburn School District staff became aware of a video that surfaced on social media on Friday, Dec. 6.

The district immediately sent out a letter to families that said the following:

"Dear ASD Families & Staff:

On the afternoon of Friday, December 6 the district was made aware of a video on social media showing a staff member allegedly seeking an inappropriate relationship with an underage child.

We immediately notified law enforcement and are working with them to investigate.

The staff member was placed on administrative leave Friday afternoon.

Student safety is our top priority. We appreciate the person who reported the video. Remember, if you see something, say something. The ASD has an anonymous tip line with four easy ways to report anything suspicious."

Auburn police have not released the name of the teacher.

Local police and the Auburn School District will assist the Houston Police Department as they investigate the incident since it occurred in Texas.

