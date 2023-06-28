Auburn police investigating after woman found shot to death

AUBURN, Wash. — The Auburn Police Department (APD) is investigating after a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound early Wednesday morning.
Around 4:13 a.m., APD says officers responded to reports of a shooting near the Greentree Condominiums. Upon arrival, police found a woman who had been shot at least once. She was declared dead at the scene.
No other suspect or victim information was available, but APD said detectives are actively working the case.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.