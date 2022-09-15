Auburn Police investigating 2 fatal hit-and-runs

A man was struck and killed by a driver on the 4500 block of Auburn Way North Thursday night.

AUBURN, Wash. — The Auburn Police Department are investigating two fatal hit-and-runs that occurred Thursday night.

The first incident took place around 8:40 p.m. on the 4500 block of Auburn Way North.

A man was hit on the west side of the street. He died at the scene.

Traffic is being detoured at the scene into the oncoming lane.

The second hit-and-run happened at around 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of South Peasley Canyon Road and West Valley Highway South. The driver hit and killed an adult motorcyclist.

Northbound and westbound lanes will be open, but southbound will be closed.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call the Auburn Police Department tip line at 253-288-7403.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.