Woman could lose leg after Auburn hit-and-run

A motorcyclist says a beige SUV crossed the center line on Highway 18 before striking her.

AUBURN, Wash. — An Auburn woman suffered serious injuries to her left leg when she was hit while riding a motorcycle on Highway 18 Saturday afternoon.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) investigators are looking for a beige sedan or SUV believed to be responsible for the crash.

Monica Hawley said she had just wrapped up a 100-plus-mile ride along Hood Canal with friends and her husband Jim Hawley when the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. She was headed home to let the dogs out before meeting up with family for dinner.

Monica Hawley was hit on the eastbound Highway 18 off-ramp to C Street when another driver crossed the center line on the on-ramp and hit her head-on. That driver left the scene of the crash, said Hawley.

Hawley’s husband, Jim Hawley, said doctors told him it was “50-50” they’d be able to save her leg.

“I hurt just knowing how much pain she’s in and how much she has to fight to get through this,” said Jim Hawley.

Hawley said another driver stopped and attempted to stop the leg from bleeding until paramedics arrived.

“I don’t remember your name, but thank you for saving her life,” said Jim Hawley.

Jim Hawley said Monica's spirits are good, and she's determined to get better and ride again.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the Saturday afternoon crash to contact WSP Detective Russ Haake at Russ.Haake@wsp.wa.gov.