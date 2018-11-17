The soft click of camera shutters greeted Julian Tuimauga in court Friday – a far cry from the images he recorded back in January, after brutally beating DaShawn Horne with a baseball bat.

The cell phone video was shown to the court, taken just after the attack. Tuimauga, of Auburn, points a bat at a bloodied Horne lying on the ground, unleashing a stream of racial epithets.

Tuimauga pleaded guilty to Assault in the First Degree with Deadly-Weapon Enhancement and Malicious Harassment. The enhancement was added to the charge on the condition that the federal government did not pursue further civil rights charges.

Malicious Harassment is commonly called a hate crime.

DaShawn left the courtroom before the video was played. His mother spoke just after.

DaShawn Horne was severely beaten with a baseball bat in January.

“Sorry, that was a hard video for me to watch,” she said, wiping away a tear.

She then spoke to Tuimauga.

“Why, why, why would you do this?” she said. “You didn’t even know his name.”

DaShawn spent two months in a coma, she said, and had to have part of his skull removed to relieve the pressure on his brain. He still faces cognitive deficits and walks with a cane. He has difficulty speaking.

“DaShawn requires 24-hour care, around the clock,” she said.

According to court documents, Horne met Tuimauga’s sister at a bar, and spent the night with her at the house. He was leaving when Tuimauga attacked him.

“There’s absolutely no way to defend what happened here,” said Tuimauga’s attorney.

He went on to say his client snapped, and was out of control.

Tuimauga thanked his family for support, and said he disagrees with the motivation of the crime.

“You all that know me, know I’m not a racist nor was this a hate crime,” he said. “Me using the word that caused this to be labeled a hate crime, I’ve been using since elementary. It’s been used as a slang term, been used by friends of every race.”

He added that he apologizes “to my victim, and especially his mom.”

The judge sentenced Tuimauga to 13 years in prison, with three years supervision on his release.

Restitution will be determined at a later date. He was led away in handcuffs.

Outside the courtroom, the Horne family spoke to reporters. LaDonna said she forgives her son's attacker, but will not forget it.

“DaShawn is still here,” she said.

“I’m still here,” he echoed.

