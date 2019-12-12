SEATAC, Wash. — Around 85 students boarded a chartered flight to the North Pole this week, as a part of the YMCA of Greater Seattle and Delta Air Lines' ninth annual Holiday in the Hanger at Sea-Tac Airport.

Third and fourth graders from Washington Elementary School in Auburn were taxied to their destination: the "North Pole," a Delta hanger at Sea-Tac that was transformed into a winter wonderland extravaganza.

"The best Christmas ever," one student said.

Students enjoyed games, entertainment, special guests, and each received one gift from Santa.