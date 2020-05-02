AUBURN, Wash — Editor's note: The above video previously aired on KING 5 when police were still searching for the suspect.

A man who police say was hiding for weeks in the rafters of an Auburn grocery store has been arrested.

The man was identified and arrested by Auburn police on Wednesday after detectives served a search warrant at the Haggen Northwest Fresh Market.

Last month, police released surveillance video of the man to help track him down. At the time, police believed the man was living in the rafters of the grocery store for weeks. The man would only emerge after hours to steal items from the store, like cigarettes.

During the arrest on Wednesday, police said they also found some "very expensive" cheese that was missing from the store, as well as cigarettes.

Auburn police did not say where or how the man was located, they also did not release his name.

RELATED: Mystery in the rafters: Man hiding for weeks in Auburn grocery store seen stealing on camera