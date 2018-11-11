Auburn hosted its 53rd annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday.

The city says that the parade has grown over the five decades to be one of the biggest in the country.

High school bands pumped up the thousands in attendance as groups representing different branches of the military, ROTC, National Guard, and organizations, like Wounded Warriors, who support current and former military members.

The city's website said 6,000 people marched in the parade.

