Auburn has been home to a branch of BJ's Beauty and Barber College since the 70's. Recently, its staff and students got the news that a rent increase will force the location to close.

"It's a shock," said instructor Quinn Hernandez.

Hernandez said rent was going up from $6,000 a month to $7,000. He believes his employer is another victim of progress and growth in surrounding cities.

"It's one of those things, it's sad but you got to keep moving on," he said.

Students will have to finish their programs in either BJ's other locations in Tacoma or Puyallup, but must leave the building that's been the start to many other beauty careers by October 19.

Long-time customer Laurie Rice has been coming to get a haircut at the Auburn beauty college for years. Not only are the haircuts affordable, Price likes the fact that she's helping young people in her own community start their careers.

"It's just a piece of Auburn that will be gone, it's sad," said Price.

