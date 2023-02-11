Auburn apartment fire displaces 39 people, 6 animals

Thirty adults, nine children, two dogs, two snakes, and two turtles have been displaced. No injuries have been reported.

AUBURN, Wash. — Nearly 40 people and six animals were displaced after a fire at an Auburn apartment complex.

Just after 2:30 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to a report of smoke and flames coming from an apartment near 40 Fifth Street Northeast. The fire is out and crews remain on scene for overhaul.

Thirty adults, nine children, two dogs, two snakes, and two turtles have been displaced. Animal control is assisting with the pets.

The cause is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.