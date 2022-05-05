Thieves steal ATM in smash-and-grab robbery at south Seattle gas station

ATM thefts have been on the rise throughout the region since the beginning of the year.

SEATTLE — A store owner is having to pick up the pieces Thursday morning after thieves smashed through the front of his business and stole an ATM and a cash box.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. at the corner of Rainier Avenue and Graham Street in south Seattle, according to the owner.

The thieves apparently ripped the gas station food mart’s door off and took the ATM and cash register’s cash box.

There has been no word on any suspect description as of 7 a.m. Thursday.

This robbery is just the latest in a string of ATM thefts across the region.

Details on what the thieves used to remove the ATM from the store have not been released, but recent ATM thefts have involved pick-up trucks and even a forklift.

Another smash and grab in Seattle. This gas station/food mart got their front door ripped off and thief’s broke into the business and stole the ATM and cash registers cash box. SPD investigating. pic.twitter.com/ut71ygQldo — Doug Dillon (@dougdKING5) May 5, 2022

In one of the most recent ATM thefts in Des Moines, at least two thieves who are still on the loose used a U-Haul moving truck to try to remove an ATM from an E-Z Mart.

Police across the Puget Sound region say ATM thefts have been a growing issue. In mid-March, the King County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating at least seven ATM thefts since the beginning of the year.

The Seattle Police Department said that detectives believe there is one group of suspects responsible for more than a dozen ATM thefts throughout the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.