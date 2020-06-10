At least two people shot at Tukwila 7-Eleven Monday evening

Law enforcement confirmed two people were shot at a 7-Eleven in Tukwila Monday evening and two suspects fled the scene.

Two people were shot at a 7-Eleven in Tukwila Monday night. They were both critically hurt. Law enforcement said two suspects fled the scene.

The shooting happened on Military Road South near S. 146th Street before 6:30 p.m. The shooting scene is near Sea-Tac International Airport, but airport traffic should not be affected.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if the victims and suspects knew each other.

Avoid the area while police investigate.