The U.S. government's policies at the Mexico border have drawn a lot of attention to the plight of asylum seekers. A group of doctors is helping migrants prove they were tortured and abused so that they can gain permanent residence in the United States.

“American is seen as a beacon of hope, that's how I see it,” said Isatou Jallow, who arrived in the U.S. from the Gambia in 2012.

Although she earned a law degree, she says she could not find a job in her home country, because of her disability. She's in a wheelchair and says she faced a lot of discrimination.

Jallow's also a survivor of female genital mutilation, a form of child abuse.

“By the time I came here I couldn't handle what was happening to me anymore, I saw the U.S. as a safe-haven,” she said.

Jallow came to Seattle seeking asylum and was granted that status, in part, because of a group of volunteer medical professionals, who helped document her disability and abuse, and present that evidence to an immigration judge.

“I've seen everything, I've seen the best and the worst that this world has to offer, incredible abuse, torture, neglect, direct threats to life,” said Dr. Richard Kovar, a family physician at Country Doctor Community Health Center in Seattle, who, on his own time, has completed roughly 350 medical evaluations of asylum seekers.

“It's unbelievable how much pain one individual can inflict on another. Many times it's state-sponsored abuse, and sometimes it's just people who are threatened by other situations like gang violence, domestic violence, where their local or regional government is unable to protect them,” Kovar said.

Lutheran Community Services Northwest helps coordinate the local programs helping asylum seekers.

The effort with volunteer doctors and clinicians started becoming much more organized a few years ago, and now involves dozens of professionals in the Northwest.

They do the evaluations for free and say they don't take sides in the immigration debate.

The process of proving abuse and torture can take years, Kovar said. The families who have arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border in recent months still have a lengthy legal process ahead of them, and advocates say that process is getting more sluggish.

“The way that they are being received, that's not the America that I came to,” Jallow said.

She recently started a non-profit to help others pursue education, and she's getting ready to go back to school for a Ph.D.

Although she is a long way from her family, she's now in a safe a place, a country she calls home.

“I can be myself here, no matter what I look like, no matter what my background is,” Jallow said.

