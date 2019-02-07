At 92-years-old, Elaine Avery is on a fixed income and confined to a wheelchair. The news that her assisted living facility in Anacortes might close is the last thing she needs to hear.

"I don't know where I'd go.This is home," Avery said. "It's been home for all these years. It would be so hard to leave."

She's one of 44 resident at San Juan Assisted Living; most of them are on Medicaid.

Owner Jim Roe said he is losing $60,000 dollars each month because wages are going up, but the state is still reimbursing him at 2016 levels.

"You're hurting the poorest of the poor the most," Roe said. "While it's not their intention, that is exactly what's happening."

Roe has sold off several personal properties, pouring in $800,000 dollars of his own money to keep the facility afloat.

He has also pledged to take no profit from the business.

With a so-called "silver tsunami" of retiring seniors in Washington state, Roe believes the situation will only get worse.

"It's really arranging deck chairs on the Titanic, at this point. The closures are going to accelerate."

That means people like Elaine Avery may end up going to nursing homes, which are even more expensive for the state to reimburse.

Even worse, Washington nursing homes are shutting down at an alarming rate. Over the past five years, 21 nursing homes have closed or announced their impending closure.

Bill Moss, Assistant Secretary for the Aging and Long-Term Support Administration, said the new two-year state budget appropriates $29 million for an increase in the reimbursement rate to assisted living facilities for Medicaid clients. That's a 7% increase.

According to Moss, the budget also appropriated a quality incentive of $10 million for nursing homes. This means nursing home providers will have the opportunity to earn more money if they meet the required quality measures.

In addition, Moss points to a 2017 AARP study that ranked Washington best in the nation for the access and quality of long-term services and support.

Moss said his office is working closely with San Juan Assisted Living to increase the daily reimbursement for residents and he does not believe it will close.

Still, these are stressful times for people like Elaine Avery, for whome living with family is not an option. Her children are in their 70s, and can't take care of her.

"Like I say, this is home," she said. "If this is it, I'm out."



