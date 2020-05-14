Ask our experts: Q&A on vaccines, testing, mental health, and kids - The Way Forward

SEATTLE — Viewers sent us many great questions about vaccines, testing, mental health, and how all of this is affecting children now and in the future. We asked three regional experts in their fields for the answers to some of the most commonly asked questions.
Our Experts
- Dr. Neil Kaneshiro, Associate Medical Director for Medical Policy, Premera Blue Cross
- Dr. Ali Mokdad, professor of health metrics sciences at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) and chief strategy officer for population health at UW
- David M. Johnson, Ed.D, LMHC, CEO of NAVOS, and Chief Partnership Officer of the MultiCare Behavioral Health Network.
Our Questions
- Until we have a vaccine for everyone, will we still need to practice social distancing?
- What is your opinion on the reopening pace of Washington State and the rest of the nation?
- People are feeling a lot of anxiety as part of living in a pandemic situation. What can we do to preserve our own mental health?
- What measures need to be taken to protect students and teachers when schools re-open? Can schools re-open in the Fall?
- What about herd immunity?
- There have been some complications with children emerging as a result of COVID-19. What do parents need to know?
- How do we talk to our kids about this? How do we help them understand that this is not forever?
- How do we balance re-opening the economy going forward as a policy matter and as a personal matter?
This segment is part of the virtual town hall The Way Forward hosted by KING 5 and Premera Blue Cross. We asked viewers to share with us their biggest questions and concerns about life post-pandemic and gathered regional experts to provide the answers.