Additional Asian giant hornet traps set in Bellingham

Five Asian giant hornets have been found in Whatcom County since last winter.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A dozen traps to catch Asian giant hornets have been placed in multiple parks and green spaces in northwestern Washington state. It's part of an extensive effort to eradicate the invasive species.

The Bellingham Herald reported that the Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department has said nine volunteers agreed to monitor the clear plastic bottle traps in 10 different areas. The bottles contain a mixture of orange juice and rice cooking wine or sake.

Asian giant hornets are brutal to pollinators, known to decapitate honey bees, and are the subject of wide fascination. Five Asian giant hornets have been found in Whatcom County since last winter.

About 600 traps to catch the invasive hornets were being placed around Whatcom County last month by the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA).

Officials are asking the public to keep their eyes open this summer and report any Asian giant hornet sightings to the WSDA.

The WSDA shared a tutorial showing how to make an Asian giant hornet trap for anyone interested in becoming a citizen scientist to help track the invasive species. The tutorial video shows how to create a trap at home, what bait to use, how to service the trap, and how to report the findings. However, the WSDA said the instructions are only for trapping the species within Washington state.