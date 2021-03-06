1st Asian giant hornet found in Snohomish County

Entomologists believe the invasive insect is an “old hornet from a previous season that wasn’t discovered until now” because it was “very dried out."

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A dead Asian giant hornet was found near Marysville earlier this month, the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) announced Wednesday. The male hornet was found by a resident and is the first confirmed report of the insect in Snohomish County.

Asian giant hornets are an invasive species that attack honey beehives for protein, potentially taking out 30,000 honey bees in an otherwise healthy hive.

The WSDA said the invasive species was found dead in a yard on the evening of June 4 and reported to the department’s Hornet Watch Report Form. The resident was contacted on June 7, and WSDA entomologists retrieved the dead specimen on June 8.

The hornet had different coloring than other specimens collected in Washington state last year, so the insect was sent to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) for verification, the WSDA said.

Entomologists believe the invasive insect is an “old hornet from a previous season that wasn’t discovered until now” because it was “very dried out” when it was discovered. The WSDA said new males usually don’t emerge from nests until “at least July.”

USDA APHIS entomologists confirmed the insect was an Asian giant hornet on June 11. The different color variations and DNA testing indicate the insect “appears to be unrelated to the Whatcom County or Canadian Asian giant hornet introductions,” according to the WSDA.

An Asian giant hornet nest was discovered in a tree in Whatcom County in October 2020 and successfully eradicated, however, entomologists said they believe more nests are out there.

“The find is perplexing because it is too early for a male to emerge,” said Dr. Osama El-Lissy, deputy administrator for the USDA Plant Protection and Quarantine program. “Last year, the first males emerged in late July, which was earlier than expected. However, we will work with WSDA to survey the area to verify whether a population exists in Snohomish County. USDA will continue to provide technical expertise and monitor the situation in the state. USDA has already provided funding for survey and eradication activities as well as research into lures and population genetics.”

State entomologists are unsure how the Asian giant hornet arrived in the area because “there is no obvious pathway for how the hornet got to Marysville.”

“This new report continues to underscore how important public reporting is for all suspected invasive species, but especially Asian giant hornet,” said Sven Spichiger, WSDA managing entomologist. “We’ll now be setting traps in the area and encouraging citizen scientists to trap in Snohomish and King counties. None of this would have happened without an alert resident taking the time to snap a photo and submit a report.”