After a steady dousing of rain this weekend, Sunday afternoon will bring scattered showers. Rain runoff could cause some rivers to crest today between 3 and 6 p.m.

Winds have also calmed a bit, but we'll stay breezy with 10-20 mph gusts. Temperatures will peak in the 50s, with lows dipping into the 40s.

Showers will persist along the convergence zone and in the mountains.

For Monday and Tuesday, it looks like the weather systems will pass a little farther to the north of us for only a few showers mixed with a little sunshine.

We have a good chance of a seeing more sunshine Wednesday and Thursday.

At this point, it looks like a few showers will return by Friday.

FLOOD WATCHES AND WARNINGS

Flood Watch: Whatcom, Snohomish, King County

Flood Warning: Stillaguamish, Snoqualmie, & Skokomish Rivers

We may see rivers cresting between 3 and 6 p.m. The following rivers will be close to or at minor flood stage: Stillaguamish River at Arlington, Skykomish River at Gold Bar, and the Nooksack River at North Cedarville. The Tolt River near Carnation and the Nooksack River at Ferndale will be close to cresting.

In Snohomish County, the Stillaguamish River at Arlington went up to 14.3 feet at about 2 p.m. Friday. It is expected to rise again to 13.77 feet by Sunday around 1 p.m. and minor flooding occurs at 14.0 feet.

The Skykomish River at Gold Bar went up to 14.98 feet at about 3 p.m. It is expected to rise again to 13.5 ft by Sunday around 1 p.m. and minor flooding occurs at 15.0 feet.

And in Whatcom County, the Nooksack River at Ferndale was at 16.76 feet at 4 p.m. It should rise again Sunday to about 17.0 feet around 3:30 p.m.

SkyKING flew over Snoqualmie Falls this week, where water was raging:

