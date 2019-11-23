SEATTLE — The First Hill Improvement Association is looking for artists who can help give Seattle's First Hill Park a makeover.

The Park is scheduled to undergo improvements starting in January 2020, but before that happens the Association wants to find an artist to help celebrate the park's history through the month of December.

The Association is putting the call out to all artists of all disciplines, except musicians and any art requiring amplified sound, according to the application.

The artist chosen will visit First Hill Park on a weekly basis throughout December and create non-permanent public art and engage with park goers.

The Association hopes this project will help prepare people who spend a lot of time in the park for the renovation and will create an opportunity for them to engage with the park in a creative way.

The application deadline is Nov. 26. The project would be ongoing from Dec. 2 - Dec. 22, 2019.

If you're interested in applying, you can check out the requirements here.