Martin Pang was released from prison Thursday. Pang is responsible for setting the warehouse fire that killed four Seattle firefighters in 1995.

The Department of Corrections said Pang was released Thursday morning around 7 a.m.

Prosecutors say Pang set fire to his parents’ frozen food warehouse to collect insurance money.

Pang pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the deaths of Walter Kilgore, Greg Shoemaker, James Brown and Randall Terlicker.

"It was huge," said retired Seattle Homicide Detective Cloyd Steiger. "Four firefighters were killed. It was the worst disaster in the history of the Seattle Fire Department."

Pang was charged with four counts of first-degree murder but fled to Brazil.

KING 5 reporter Linda Byron traveled to Brazil for an exclusive interview with Pang.

"I've been judged and tried in the eyes of the media and it's not fair," Pang said in the interview.

"I came to conclude Martin Pang was a spoiled entitled rich kid who was use living the good life and was seeing a future where he might not have it," Byron said.

Brazil refused to extradite Pang to face murder charges. Authorities considered extreme measures to get him back to face justice.

"We had meetings at the FBI when this was going on and openly discussed kidnaping him off the streets of Rio and dragging him over to Uruguay where we had an extradition treaty and doing that," said Steiger. "It was openly discussed and seriously considered."

Eventually, Pang was extradited back to the U.S. in 1998 under a plea agreement to reduce the charges to manslaughter. Pang pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

His sentence is ending 15 years early in large part because of time off for good behavior. In April, King County Superior Court ordered three years of previously earned time served to be applied to Pang’s current sentence.

Pang still owes restitution to the victims’ families and for the cost of his extradition.

The Pang warehouse fire changed department policy for Seattle Fire. Firefighters no longer go into abandoned buildings just to save the property. They also keep building floor plans on file to provide to crews responding to a fire.

