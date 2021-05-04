Arson investigators looking into string of vehicle fires in Renton

The cause of the fires has not been determined, but they may have been intentionally set. Outside investigators are assisting Renton with the arson investigation.

RENTON, Wash. — Authorities in Renton are investigating a string of fires that broke out early Easter Sunday and may have been intentionally set.

Firefighters from Renton, Tukwila and Skyway responded to two separate commercial vehicle fires in the 1000 block of Southwest Grady Way just after 5 a.m. Sunday.

The Renton Fire Department tweeted that several buses and a food truck were involved in the fire. There have been no reports of any injuries.

A spokesperson for the Seattle Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) said the agency has sent a handful of special agents, including a certified fire investigator, to assist Renton with the arson investigation.

Renton RFA, Tukwila Fire, Skyway Fire on scene of two separate commercial vehicle fires in the 1000 Blk of SW Grady Way. Several busses and a food truck involved. Fire Cause is currently under investigation. pic.twitter.com/rPxOMlqbrz — Renton Fire PIO (@RentonRFA) April 4, 2021