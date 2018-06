Fire investigators believe a Thursday morning fire at Lake Meridian Park in Kent was started intentionally.

Puget Sound Fire Authority firefighters responded to the park around 1 a.m. in the 14800 block of SE 272nd Street. Crews found one of the park's main building in the middle of the park on fire.

The building houses the city's lifeguard equipment. It is too early to tell if the fire will affect the lifeguard services at the lake.

There are no reports of any injuries.

