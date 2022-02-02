Deadly wrong-way crash on I-5 in south Whatcom County caused by 20-year-old

The victim, a 31-year-old female from Bothell, was declared deceased at the scene.

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash — A 20-year-old female is under investigation for suspected DUI after troopers say she caused a deadly crash on southbound Interstate 5 near Nulle Road in south Whatcom County late Tuesday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., the suspect’s Lexus was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-5 and struck the victim’s Toyota head-on.

The victim, identified as 31-year-old Stephanie Chinn from Bothell, died at the scene, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

The suspect was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Bellingham and remains in custody on suspicion of DUI.

I-5 southbound near Nulle Road was closed until about 4 a.m.