A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a south Seattle beach that injured a mom and her baby on Memorial Day.

Gang Unit Detectives arrested the man in Bellevue on Thursday. He was booked into King County Jail for investigation of a drive-by shooting, assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

On the evening of Memorial Day, a 27-year-old woman and her 10-month-old child were shot near Pritchard Island Beach in Rainier Valley. The woman was holding the child in the back seat of a parked car at the time of the shooting, according to police.

The two remain in serious condition, according to Harborview Medical Center.

Witnesses told police the victims were shot when two groups of people opened fire on one another in a parking lot around 7 p.m. on Monday.

Less than three miles away near Seattle's Lakewood Park, paramedics treated a 10-year-old girl after reports of gunfire near 50th Ave. S. and S. Ferdinand St. She was taken to Harborview and released by Tuesday morning.

Police could not confirm what led up to the shootings or if they are related.

According to Seattle police, this remains an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 206-233-5000.

