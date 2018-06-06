If you're using the KING 5 app, click here to see photos of the SUV

Police arrested a man Tuesday evening in connection with an SUV explosion in Federal Way.

South King Fire and Rescue responded to a house in the 29800 block of 4th Ave SW around 6 p.m. after a vehicle exploded in the driveway. Nobody was injured.

Photos from the scene show the SUV that exploded in the driveway of a neighborhood, with debris scattered around the vehicle. The windows of an SUV parked in the adjacent driveway were also blown out.

Mary Wilson lives directly across the street and returned home immediately following the explosion.

"We had a piece of it over on our yard. The yard burned, it was on fire. There was a piece up there on the roof," said Wilson, pointing to pieces of the SUV scattered across the neighborhood.

Federal Way Police are leading the investigation with the assistance of FBI and ATF. No word yet on a cause for the explosion.

A reported explosion ripped apart an SUV in a Federal Way driveway. (Photo: South King Fire)

SKFR Units responded to a reported explosion near 29800 4th SW. We found a SUV that had obviously had an explosion. No reports of injury and we are supporting FWPD at this point. The incident is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/cyg2d356NA— South King Fire (@Southkingfire) June 6, 2018

