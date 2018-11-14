Army leaders punish Shelton soldier in need of help

Long before Ball's life fell apart, his career in the Army flourished, according to his military personnel history.
Ball's supervisors recognized him for his success, awarding him Army achievement medals and medals for years of good conduct. In performance evaluations, his bosses consistently recommended him for promotions. They said he was "among the best."
In 2011, Ball deployed to Afghanistan as an aviation's specialist. He said the things he witnessed there -- including a burning Humvee carrying soldiers and a mass casualty event -- forever changed him.
"You could see him get all worked up about stuff a lot more," said Sgt. Charles OHara, who said he deployed with Ball to Afghanistan and saw the same mass-casualty event. "He seemed like he was kind of guilty -- like ashamed. He went crazy, and he didn't know how to deal with it."
In the years that followed his return from war, Ball suffered from panic attacks and flashbacks. He wrestled with drug and alcohol addiction, and he tried to kill himself.