LYMAN, Wash. — The Army Corps of Engineers was busy Friday night building a 500-foot-long trench filled with big rocks meant to create a better barrier between the river and homes in Lyman.

The riverside town knows the flooding risk well. Last November, families were forced to flee as homes teeter-tottered, then toppled into the water below.

Mayor Eddie Hills says flooding caused erosion that did damage. Three homes were lost last year, according to Hills.

This weekend, on West Main Street, near Davis Lane, crews are working around the clock, according to Hills.

"They are worried about the water line, the power line, 911 communication," said Hills, as he pointed out the property most at risk.

Darryl Hubbard's house is just across the street.

"I'll be keeping an eye on the river. That's for sure," said Hubbard.

"The river is supposed to get high tonight, but not flood stage," said Hills.

The mayor says they are executing the contingency plan that has been in the works for months.

"I mean this plan could fail. Say the river decides to do something and go further past where we repaired. It's possible," said Hills. "We might be chasing the river for the next 10 years."

