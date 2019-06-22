TACOMA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) said no one was hurt in a wild chase that unfolded during Friday evening's rush hour in Tacoma.

"This is a situation that thankfully we are trained for, thankfully we are prepared for, but ultimately you never know what is going to happen," Washington State Patrol Trooper Johnna Batiste said.

According to police, it started around 8 a.m. Friday when a man armed with a knife robbed a coffee stand in Mount Vernon. Surveillance images of the suspect and his vehicle, a white BMW with an Oregon license plate, were distributed to police agencies.

Around 5 p.m., a second armed robbery occurred at a coffee stand in Bremerton. Police said the suspect description and vehicle matched the Mount Vernon case.

A police pursuit started in Kitsap County and at times reportedly reached speeds over 100 mph.

When the suspect emerged on SR 16, multiple police agencies including WSP were involved in the pursuit. As the suspect was taking the ramp in the collector-distributor to northbound I-5, troopers attempted to set up a spike strip but it did not stop the suspect.

"At that point, a trooper did fire shots in an effort to protect himself and the public. Unfortunately, the vehicle continued even after that incident," said Trooper Batiste.

According to WSP, the suspect struck two vehicles, then attempted to turn around on the freeway. The suspect's vehicle became stuck between two Jersey barriers. He then fled on foot, running up the 38th Street onramp.

The man was taken into custody without incident.

"I think that most of us are just glad that it turned out the way it did," said Trooper Batiste.

An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway since a trooper fired their weapon. The investigation is being conducted by Tacoma police.