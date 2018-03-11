An armed bystander helped police catch a stabbing suspect at the Seattle Center Friday afternoon.

The stabbing was reported around 4:20 p.m. at the Mod Pizza in the Seattle Center food court. A 30-year-old woman was critically hurt and her 4-year-old son was taken into police care. Police said the stabbing was an act of domestic violence.

The suspect ran outside but was held at bay by a witness with a gun. The armed bystander followed the stabbing suspect until police arrived.

Cell phone footage shows the armed bystander walking backward as the stabbing suspect walks forward, still armed with a knife. The tense scene unfolded as other visitors to the Seattle Center wandered by.

The armed bystander yelled to the suspect holding a knife, "C'mon brother, put it down man, put it down man. God loves you, man."

A third man arrived and sprayed mace on the stabbing suspect, but that didn't diffuse the standoff. The armed bystander tracked the suspect to a grassy area, where police arrived and used a taser on the suspect to bring him down. The stabbing suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

The armed bystander never fired his gun.

"I think he did the right thing," said Frankie Dean, a witness to the standoff. "Didn’t fire, didn’t discharge his gun. Waited for police to get there."

Kevin Meehan was inside the food court when the stabbing happened. "I just saw people take off everywhere."

There were no injuries to other visitors at the Seattle Center.

Police continue to investigate the stabbing and have cordoned off Mod Pizza. The Armory at the Seattle Center should reopen Saturday for regular visiting hours.

