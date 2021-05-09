Armed 25-year-old suspect shot, killed by Lakewood police

Officers told dispatch that the suspect was shooting at them shortly before they opened fire.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Lakewood police shot and killed an armed 25-year-old man Saturday night near Joint Base Lewis McChord (JBLM) after the man allegedly shot at officers.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., multiple reports of shots being fired were received from an apartment complex in the 7300 block of 150th Street SW, just north of JBLM.

Multiple people reported that a man was shooting off numerous rounds.

Officers with the Lakewood Police Department responded with officers from nearby agencies, arriving in the area at 8:36 p.m.

Three minutes later, a Lakewood officer said that the suspect was shooting at them, according to a release from the Pierce County Force Investigation Team (PCFIT).

Seconds later, officers opened fire.

The suspect died on scene, and no officers were injured in the incident.

An independent investigation is being conducted by PCFIT along with a member of the prosecutor’s office investigative team.