It's not enough anymore to say, "Go vote!" Reminders to head to the polls are competing with cat videos and all the other things we distract ourselves with on our phones.

A voter in Arlington decided to come up with a creative way to captures others’ attention in the final hours of the election.

“There’s so much anger and bitterness and spite and ugliness, just ugliness going on,” said Jen Owen, who just published a music video of herself urging people to remember to vote.

RELATED: Voter's guide to hot midterm election races

To send a different message on social media, Owen bought a bunch of marked down Halloween costumes, grabbed a camera, and started shooting her music video, “votey-licious.”

“When I get in project mode, I can't sleep until it's done, so I was up until about 4 o'clock this morning putting it all together,” she said Monday.

Owen hopes her video will generate a chuckle or two on social media and compel some of her viewers to fill out their ballots.

Expect a barrage of reminders like hers during the final hours of the election. On Instagram, anyone who taps on an "I voted" sticker is redirected to gettothepolls.com, a website that tells you where to vote and who you're voting for.

RELATED: Where to drop off your stamp-free ballot before election day

Facebook feeds nationwide will have Election Day graphics, again, nudging anyone who hasn't touched their ballots to get to work.

“If you aren't going to vote, then you shouldn't be complaining about how things are going,” Owen said.

Owen, who is getting some odd looks from her neighbors after this weekend's video shoot, says she doesn't mind, because that means they're paying attention.

RELATED: Lost or damaged ballot? Here's how to replace it

© 2018 KING