Seattle Hockey Partners hired two more executives for their leadership team, including one that worked for their potential rival.

The NHL group hired Victor de Bonis as chief operating officer on Monday, and Ken Johnsen as Construction Lead.

De Bonis most recently worked for the Vancouver Canucks as chief operating officer and served as an NHL alternate governor.

Johnsen has been owner and principal of Shiels Obletz Johnsen. According to a release, he assisted in the design and construction of Safeco Field. He'll be responsible for managing the construction of the new Seattle Center arena and Northgate headquarters. He's be a part of the management and development of Seattle City Hall, King Street Station, and Pike Place Market.

In a prepared statement, NHL Seattle CEO Tod Leiweke wrote, “Victor has been a key player in the Vancouver Canucks’ operational success and is a longtime sports industry veteran. Ken is responsible for many civic landmarks in Seattle, and we’re looking forward to seeing what he will bring to Seattle Hockey Partners’ upcoming projects.

"I’m excited to bring on individuals that I’ve personally worked with and have seen their successes firsthand. I know they will keep the astounding momentum going as we continue on a path to make the case for Seattle to be awarded an NHL franchise.”

De Bonis added, “I am excited to be coming into Seattle Hockey Partners on the ground floor and to get the chance to work with Tod again. There’s nothing like bringing a franchise to a new city, and having a second chance to do so is an honor, including being a part of the team.”

The NHL Board of Governors is expected to approve the Seattle application at it's board meeting on Dec. 3-4 in Sea Island, Georgia.

Pre-demolition work of KeyArena is already underway.

