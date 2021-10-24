Are You Okay? Why getting outside is crucial for your health despite Seattle's rainy days

Rain or shine, health experts say you should be getting outside for at least 20 minutes of activity for your overall wellbeing.

SEATTLE, Wash. — KING 5's weekly "Are You Okay?" segment discussed the importance of clocking daily outdoors time - rain or shine.

Dr. Jenn Dazey chair of botanical medicine at Bastyr University said some of the benefits of being outdoors includes an improvement in rest by balancing circadian rhythm.

In addition, Dazey said the color green lowers blood pressure and promotes a sense of calmness while plant chemicals help the immune system.

Whether you are a seasoned hiker or more of a leisure walker, Dazey said both forms of activity have benefits.

It's fall in Seattle, which means the region has more rainy days than dry days on the calendar going forward, but Dazey shared ways people can continue to get outdoors benefits despite the forecast.