Are You Okay? | Washingtonians take 'love languages' quiz ahead of Valentine's Day

SEATTLE, Wash. — Valentine's Day often conjures up thoughts of red roses, boxes of chocolates and fancy dinners, but "love languages" are something psychologists say is worth learning about for the big day.
Dr. Sylvie Shuttleworth, chair of the psychology department at Bastyr University, says you can benefit from learning about love languages because it can help in both romantic, friend and family relationships.
Love Languages:
- Words of affirmation
- Touch
- Quality time
- Acts of service
- Gifts
Each language helps explain what type of love we are seeking most and why it makes us feel heard, loved and appreciated, according to Shuttleworth.
"You feel more connected," Shuttleworth said. "You feel more resilience."
If you would like to take the Love Languages quiz, click here.
People who take the quiz are encouraged to share their results with loved ones and have a discussion about what their love languages mean to them.