Are You Okay? | Washingtonians take 'love languages' quiz ahead of Valentine's Day

Learning your "love language" could help you in a relationship with a loved one while also teaching you about your own needs for love and appreciation.

SEATTLE, Wash. — Valentine's Day often conjures up thoughts of red roses, boxes of chocolates and fancy dinners, but "love languages" are something psychologists say is worth learning about for the big day.

Dr. Sylvie Shuttleworth, chair of the psychology department at Bastyr University, says you can benefit from learning about love languages because it can help in both romantic, friend and family relationships.

Love Languages:

Words of affirmation

Touch

Quality time

Acts of service

Gifts

Each language helps explain what type of love we are seeking most and why it makes us feel heard, loved and appreciated, according to Shuttleworth.

"You feel more connected," Shuttleworth said. "You feel more resilience."

If you would like to take the Love Languages quiz, click here.