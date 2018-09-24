September is National Preparedness Month, but are you financially prepared for a disaster?

David Stryzewski from Sound Planning Group suggests 5 questions we should ask ourselves now to make sure our financial needs are covered before a disaster strikes:

1. Do you have insurance?

You should consider what you need for insurance now; you might not have a chance right before a disaster strikes. Make sure all of your policies (home, life, auto) are up to date and check for any potential lapses. Another thing to think about is does your insurance include replacement costs? Replacement coverage costs slightly more but means you will be reimbursed for what you would have to pay to buy: a new couch or refrigerator, etc. If your insurance only covers "actual cash value," you would get less from your insurance company for an older item, because of depreciation.

2. Are you banking online?

Many of us do this anyway. If you're not enrolled in online banking, you might have a hard time if roads are closed, or you have to evacuate to another city. Enroll now and make sure you know your login and password information for all your accounts. Stryzewski also recommends his clients use direct deposit for paychecks or social security deposits.

3. Do you have cash on hand?

Banks and ATMs may not be up and running for days after a strong storm. Stryzewski recommends having 3-5 days worth of spending money, just in case.

4. Do you have a financial inventory?

Think about the financial paperwork you would need if you were unable to go home for several weeks (i.e. health, life, and property insurance policies, credit and bank account information, vehicle registration as well as real estate deeds). You may need these documents to start filing claims after an earthquake, landslide, or flooding so be sure to have them along with account numbers and claims contact information.

5. Do you have safe storage?

Put all of your important documents and emergency cash in a locked, waterproof and fireproof container that you can take with you in case you are evacuated. For many people, one of the most stressful parts after a disaster is finding documents and policies and knowing where to call. You can save yourself a lot of time and headaches by putting all these documents in one place now.

