A rare March snow fell once again over Puget Sound on Friday. This certainly isn't the latest we've seen snowfall, but it doesn't happen very often beyond February.

In the last 10 years, snow has only been recorded 23 days in the month of March (out of 310 days). And in April, in the last 10 years, it's only happened five times. There has been no snowfall in May.

Meteorologists tend to shy away from showing long-range forecast data, mainly because it can be unreliable. However, there has been some consistency in the European model hinting at a sizeable warming trend after mid-March.

Temps well into the 50s and possibly even 60s may arrive by the third full week in March. Keep in mind, it's only a model, and this spring has been anything by typical.

Still, it's a beacon of hope considering we're coming off of one of the coldest, snowiest months in Seattle history.